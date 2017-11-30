LIST | 17 women victims of political killings under Duterte

The following are documented cases of women killed by suspected state forces or paramilitary groups around the country under President Duterte’s administration. The youngest victim was a 20-year-old pregnant Lumad from Bukidnon. Most are leaders or members of peasant groups, and were slain with their respective husbands. More than half of the victims were from Mindanao; three are from the Visayas, while five are from Luzon, with three of them from Nueva Ecija. Many were killed in attacks in their homes and communities, while some were killed during military operations against the New People’s Army.

1) Emerenciana Dela Rosa, 53, Lupiagan village, Palayan City, Nueva Ecija, Sept. 3, 2016.

2) Violeta De Leon, 55, Lupiagan village, Palayan City, Nueva Ecija, Sept. 3, 2016.

3) Makenet Gayoran, 20, Kawayan village, San Fernando, Bukidnon, July 30, 2016

4) Jessybel Sanchez, 42, Talaingod, Davao del Norte, Aug. 14, 2016

5) Rita Gascon, 66, Lanao village, Arakan, North Cotabato, Sept. 16, 2016.

6) Leonila Pesadilla, 56, Osmeña village, Compostela, Compostela Valley, March 2, 2017

7) Arlene Almonicar, 38, Laak , Compostela Valley, March 27, 2017

8) Cora Lina, 46, Laak , Compostela Valley, March 27, 2017

9) Crisanta Petalco, 68, Napo village, Inabanga, Bohol, April 22, 2017

10) Lolita Pepito, 70, Panan-awan village, Cawayan, Masbate, April 20, 2017

11) Ana Marie Aumada, 29, Banganga, Davao Oriental, May 27, 2017

12) Carolina Arado, 52, Anipatan village, Mabini, Compostela Valley, July 13, 2017

13) Catalina Castro, 55, Paco Roman village, Rizal, Nueva Ecija, July 20, 2017

14) Thelma Albanio, 65, San Nicolas, Pangasinan, Aug. 25, 2017

15) Dalia Arrabis, Tamayong village, Calinan District Davao Del Sur, Sept. 2, 2017

16) Grace Merilla, 31, Negros Oriental,Oct. 25, 2017

17) Elisa Badayos, 59, Bayawan City, Negros Oriental, Nov. 28, 2017

Data from Karapatan

