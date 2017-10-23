Lucena PNP blocks peasant protest caravan from Bicol



MANILA – Police blocked 28 buses of peasant activists travelling along Quezon province last night. The farmers are bound for Manila for a rally on Oct. 25.

In the evening of Oct. 22, Bulatlat received an urgent report from Anakpawis Representative Ariel Casilao that the peasant protest caravan from Bicol were blocked by the Provincial Public Safety Company 6th Maneuver Platoon of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Talipan village, Pagbilao in Quezon Province.

The buses were blocked at 7:30 P.M., by police led by a certain Major Morillo. The police confiscated the license of a number of drivers, for “not wearing seatbelt.”

About 2,000 small coconut farmers and peasants from six Bicol provinces were already bound for Calamba, Laguna so they can arrive in time for the October 25 mobilization in Mendiola, the culmination of the two-week long celebration of National Peasant Month.

“This is a clear attempt to derail the nationwide protest caravan of farmers. But we will not be cowered,” said Bert Autor, chairperson of Kilusang Magbubukid ng Bicol (KMB-KMP), said in a statement.



