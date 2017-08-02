Marawi bakwit to Duterte: ‘Maybe you don’t remember we Muslim voted for you’

I want to call on Pres. Duterte, please stop the bombing of Marawi and please lift Martial Law.

My family is not living together now. I am in Saguiaran, my family is in another evacuation center. In Saguiaran, the mayor received us okay. But of course, it is not fine to live in an evacuation center. It is better in home-based because you’re sleeping quarters are in order, you have a roof over your head. We don’t have that in the evacuation center. We sleep on the hard floor. And when it rains, it rains on us there. So, we’re requesting assistance for covering so the rains won’t get to us.

I want to call on Pres. Duterte, please stop the bombing of Marawi and please lift Martial Law. Maybe you don’t remember that in Mindanao we Muslim gave you the highest votes. Because from what we know, you said you would help us get out of poverty. I have two siblings in Manila who were killed by the NBI. They were killed without a fight. And here in Marawi, we are also being killed. We evacuated to Marawi without much of our belongings.

I want my fellow bakwit to know, to those in Saguiaran, who thought this (speaking out, joining a bakwit’s group) is illegal. No, it is not. This is for us bakwit. This is for all of us, Tindeg Ranao, to strengthen what we’re doing to ask Pres. Duterte to stop the bombing of Marawi and Martial Law.

