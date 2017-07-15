Health groups demand justice for slain Cavite doctor



MANILA – Progressive health workers’ groups protested the killing of yet another doctor in the province on July 11, the third in five months.

The Protection and Justice for Doctors and Health Workers (Projust), along with Health Alliance for Democracy and other health groups lit candles in front of the Philippine General Hospital along Taft Avenue on July 13 to condemn the killing of Dr. George R. Repique Jr., the Cavite Provincial Health Officer who was shot dead Tuesday night.

“We demand justice for our killed colleagues. We demand that perpetrators be arrested and punished,” Projust said in a statement.



A report said Repique had just finished his hospital duties at the General Emilio Aguinaldo Memorial Hospital (GEAMH) and was headed home on his vehicle when he was shot; his driver sustained wounds.

Repique was a member of the University of the Philippines – College of Medicine class of 1993. “He had a very strong public health perspective and had partnered with the UP Community Health and Development Program,” the group said.

Projust said the Department of Health cannot dismiss Repique’s killing as another isolated case. The DOH, the group said, must take concrete steps to protect frontline health workers.



The groups decried Repique’s slaying, the third doctor to be killed in five months after the murder of Dr. Dreyfuss Perlas, a municipal health officer in Lanao del Norte in March, and Dr. Sajid “Jaja” Sinolinding in Cotabato City in April. Sinolinding, an opthalmologist was engaged in private practice but was known to give free services to the poor.

“Justice is yet to be served for Dr. Drey and Dr. Jaja, and the death of Dr. Repique confirms the continuing impunity in our country,” the group said in a statement.

Text by BULATLAT

Contributed photos

