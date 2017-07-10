PasaLord Movement | Peace through prayer



By DANNAH DENISE AGUSTIN

Bulatlat

MANILA – With their heads bowed and hands clasped or held open in prayer, thousands of Christians from different denominations and Muslims alike came together to appeal for peace, good government, unity and prosperity for all Filipinos.

The gathering dubbed “PasaLord Prayer Movement”, was launched on July 7 to call for unity, amid the ongoing military conflict in Marawi City and President Duterte’s martial law in Mindanao.

It was held at the Amoranto Stadium in Quezon City, and was attended mostly by women from Quezon City communities. It was primarily convened by Lourdes “Bing” Pimentel, wife of former Senator Aquilino “Nene” Pimentel Jr.

As a symbol of love for the country, the people wore the colors of the Philippine flag: red, white, blue, and yellow. The crowd convened at 11 AM to prepare for the short program before the one-minute prayer for peace at exactly 12 noon.

Moved by the myriad problems of Filipinos, such as the conflict in Marawi, Pimentel asked herself: “Anong magagawa ko? Isa lamang akong housewife. Then, I realized: prayer.”

Inspired to start a prayer movement, Pimentel sought help first from her granddaughter, and started contacting religious leaders and friends to invite them for a nationwide call for prayer.

They thought of the term “PasaLord,” with its literal translation, “pass to the Lord.” It also sounds like “pasaload,” which makes it easy to remember.

Describe as God’s number, 7-7-17 or July 7, 2017, Pimentel said that date was perfect for the whole country to take a minute and pray for peace. She also urged people to join the prayer and make it a habit every day at 12 noon. She enjoined the public to unite, pray and work for peace.

“I believe we all have a grain of mustard seed of prayer,” Pimentel said addressing the different groups of faith participating in the nationwide simultaneous activity.



Imam Council of the Philippines chairman Ebra Moxir also urged his Muslim brothers and sisters to join the initiative.

The one-minute prayer was composed in Filipino and English to address the peace problems in the country. Pimentel suggested it can be prayed with hands clasped and placed over the heart.