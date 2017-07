Various youth groups gathered at Plaza Miranda in Manila on June 23 for a Black Friday protest, calling for an end to President Duterte’s martial law in Mindanao, and a stop to government air strike in Marawi City. The protesters then marched to Mendiola near the Presidential Palace.

VIDEO By MARY ANGELIQUE TACATA

