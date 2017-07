In this video Renato Reyes of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan reminds President Rodrigo Duterte to make good on his promises.

Read also:

Duterte’s 1st year | Progressives disappointed over lack of change, worried over rising fascism http://bit.ly/2tBhhGZ

Duterte 1st year| ‘Make good on your promises to the people’ – progressive groups http://bit.ly/2t1Zuaq

Duterte’s 1st year | Activists rate President with ‘sad, afraid, angry’ emojis http://bit.ly/2tuPA2e