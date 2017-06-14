PH Independence day | Groups call to stop killings, resume peace talks

On Independence Day, June 12, various sectors held joined the day-long protest, starting in the morning from the Chinese consulate in Makati City, and proceeding to the US Embassy in Manila, with calls for national sovereignty and against foreign intervention. The groups particularly assailed the presence and “meddling” by US troops in the conflict in Marawi City.

From the US Embassy, the groups held an interfaith program in the afternoon at the Bonifacio Shrine in Manila, then marched to Don Chino Roces Bridge near the gates of Malacanang palace.

Dubbed as the National Day of Prayer and Action, the groups condemned the terror attacks by the Maute armed group, even as they denounced the continued human rights violations being committed during military operations in other areas. The protesters also called for the lifting of martial law in Mindanao and resumption of peace talks between the Government of the Republic of the Philippines and National Democratic Front of the Philippines to attain genuine peace based on justice.

