rp612fic | Independence has never been this witty

By RANJILL SY
Bulatlat

MANILA – What better way to celebrate a most important historical event in the country than to exercise its very essence? Today, June 12, Filipino netizens commemorate the country’s 119th Independence Day by displaying their freedom of expression – and humor – on Twitter, with the hashtag #rp612fic.

Popularized in 2009 by Paolo Chikiamco, editor of RocketKapre.com, the hashtag stands for “Republic of the Philippines June 12 Fiction” which intends to commemorate historical events and personalities in the context of the 21st century.

The online tradition, which has caught on and become an annual event for millennials on Twitter, is compelling in incorporating pop culture into Philippine history. In a way, the witty tweets enlighten Filipinos about forgotten historical facts that contributed greatly in shaping national identity and in the struggle for freedom of the Philippines.

Revered Philippine historic icons, such as national hero Jose Rizal, were also depicted as accessible, ordinary people, and just like today’s youths, have love interests and angsts, and even engage in drinking spree.

Tweets and memes also poked fun at celebrities. Among the “favorite” was showbiz personality Kris Aquino, who is also the sister of former President Benigno Simeon Aquino III. One meme showed her son Bimby, depicted as “Magellan before capturing the Philippine islands.”

Read some of the funniest and wittiest #RP612fic tweets here:


Chikiamco reminds participants and readers of the online event that regardless of the comical nature of the tweets, June 12 should still be a day that Filipinos pay homage to the struggles and sacrifices made by heroes in our history.


