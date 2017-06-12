rp612fic | Independence has never been this witty

By RANJILL SY

Bulatlat

MANILA – What better way to celebrate a most important historical event in the country than to exercise its very essence? Today, June 12, Filipino netizens commemorate the country’s 119th Independence Day by displaying their freedom of expression – and humor – on Twitter, with the hashtag #rp612fic.

Popularized in 2009 by Paolo Chikiamco, editor of RocketKapre.com, the hashtag stands for “Republic of the Philippines June 12 Fiction” which intends to commemorate historical events and personalities in the context of the 21st century.

The online tradition, which has caught on and become an annual event for millennials on Twitter, is compelling in incorporating pop culture into Philippine history. In a way, the witty tweets enlighten Filipinos about forgotten historical facts that contributed greatly in shaping national identity and in the struggle for freedom of the Philippines.

Revered Philippine historic icons, such as national hero Jose Rizal, were also depicted as accessible, ordinary people, and just like today’s youths, have love interests and angsts, and even engage in drinking spree.

Tweets and memes also poked fun at celebrities. Among the “favorite” was showbiz personality Kris Aquino, who is also the sister of former President Benigno Simeon Aquino III. One meme showed her son Bimby, depicted as “Magellan before capturing the Philippine islands.”

Read some of the funniest and wittiest #RP612fic tweets here:

Twelve of the hottest young Star Magic actresses on the cover of Metro Magazine's May 1897 issue.#rp612fic pic.twitter.com/mPf9GrFAub — jason (@jayzner) June 11, 2017

#rp612fic a rare photo of Ferdinand Magellan before before capturing the Philippine island pic.twitter.com/dfxPAXJs2e — ? (@sarerafael) June 11, 2017

A rare video of an ancient tribal dance believed to be performed when Magellan met Rajah Humabon in the Year 1521 #RP612Fic pic.twitter.com/xsdUKodoWW — ? (@raphaelmiguel) June 11, 2017

never before seen photos of Filipinas who fought for their country against the Spaniards #rp612fic pic.twitter.com/RJyAFijhmK — vegan wan (@kenobarnes) June 11, 2017

how can rizal fight for our country and landi at the same time without sacrificing his acads? #rp612fic pic.twitter.com/lJTkRytqzn — ;bish (@AsawaniYeollie) June 11, 2017

Jose Rizal Reincarnated in Kris Aquino's body: A Conspiracy Thread #RP612Fic pic.twitter.com/P5FDFbFFdL — ? (@raphaelmiguel) June 11, 2017

Never before seen letters sent by Jose Rizal to Leonor Rivera. #RP612Fic pic.twitter.com/wNAevOSk2O — James Basilio (@jamesbasiIio) June 11, 2017

#rp612fic

when someone yells "the floor is lava" but you're mabini pic.twitter.com/Wa6DcmGARM — Joriz (@christianjoriz) June 11, 2017

Heneral Luna isn't actually dead but is living as a vengeful elemental being: A conspiracy thread #rp612fic pic.twitter.com/thTcEG118e — My Chemical Bromance (@urgeeel) June 11, 2017

The Spanish: Please don't write a book about us Jose Rizal: plEAse donT WRiTe A boOk ABouT uS#rp612fic pic.twitter.com/DEmyprRF4G — David Perez (@theperezwheel) June 11, 2017

#RP612FIC The Philippine-American Friendship Day is celebrated annually on July ___? pic.twitter.com/dNynVEO9Rh — Austin (@aubeon) June 11, 2017

Your cedula now has Stories! Share your Sigaw ng Pugad Lawin moments with your friends! #rp612fic pic.twitter.com/j9wo1T616A — Angela Mercado (@itsMariaAngela) June 11, 2017



Chikiamco reminds participants and readers of the online event that regardless of the comical nature of the tweets, June 12 should still be a day that Filipinos pay homage to the struggles and sacrifices made by heroes in our history.

May the 12th of June remind us of both the existence and complexities of past triumphs, both earned and inherited. — Paolo Chikiamco (@anitero) June 11, 2017



