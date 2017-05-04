FPIC [under the New Guidelines]

By ANGELA MAE BUENAFE-ZE

The Truth is exposed to you in that subtle roundabout way:

Masked in some kind of self-righteous humility

Condolences for your pity

“Kawawa me” mentalities

Restricted their potentialities

to

8-5pm in airconditioned offices that

filed the correct paperwork to hang

tarpaulin signage that promises

Protection of Rights.

They know how to recite them laws real singsong like,

like we were some ignoramous side-kick Disney animals,

and They were the only ones

who could make us human again for our happily ever after.

More human than ourselves, if we can

sing that song exactly like them.

In the same language that said

we would always

be Animals.

So now you’re gonna tell me

exactly how much to put in that envelope,

that Legal amount for me to

learn from and develop my own people?

Yo,

you can’t even go to the bathroom

where WE go to the bathroom.

Handout 1) For per diems and transportation,

2) Need at least 3 staff to help with mobilization

Rationalization: Sworn by oath to take

minutes of the proceedings,

but under your breath complain

about the accommodations.

So it’s all just and fair that students gotta pay YOU to conduct transparent consultations(?!)

Yo, watch out. Cos hell yahhh NOW y’all are in the

hoodest of all hoods!

No electricity, no runnin’ water,

carryin’ school chairs on their backs,

and scrapin’ the Jungle and Rivers for yer food.

Liquor and cigarettes and diesel and chainsaws

are multi-purpose commodities

and the kids draw pictures of

bulldozers and timber trucks using

charcoal on the side of their make-shift houses.

We REAL gangsta now!

So how you gonna promise me that you

are guarding me?

What is it you DO with all these stories?

Tellin’ me it’ll be easier if I abide to the laws and

Pay Up

just like THEM,

then y’all Dayo gonna come here to the ancestors’ land and

“ask” for Free, Prior and Informed Consent?!

Free for who? Fees for what?

Prior to what, was written

by those who don’t even know

Our names.

Informed us how?

Consent through you

Not what we said,

But what you want us to do.

Say yes, make it easy

To place a thumbmark

on that piece of paper,

we cannot read Your meanings

if you don’t live through Ours.

Could you even live through

Our

Truth

exposed to you in that stark and intense

In your face, through your bones kind of way.