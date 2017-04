By RITCHE SALGADO

you loved another

no tear would fall

no wailing heard

mem’ries sealed, locked

six feet under

your face, your voice

forgotten, lost

pain, rejection

thorns, nails, whip, cross

sitting, perturbed

dazed, paralyzed

gloom covered skies

dark matter cloaked

disappeared deep

into the pain

of love obscured

rejection, stabbed

grief, sorrow, gloom

the misery

heartache, despair

such emptiness

goodbyes, farewells

are forever

just let go, fly

mem’ries erased

you loved another