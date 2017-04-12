Heritage conservation chiming in to the yearly holy week traditions Contributors April 12, 2017 0 Comment Photo of the Week As devotees are expected to flock churches this Holy Week with the observance of the Visita Iglesia, conservation workers move the old of bell of Malate Church.. This intervention is being done to make the bell more more accessible to church goers and so to promote heritage values of this historic church built by the Agustinians. The bell was made by the foundry of Hilario Sunico ( Fundicion de Hilario Sunico) in 1979 and was dedicated to Our Lady of Remedies, the titular patroness of the church. (PHOTO BY PHILIP PARAAN) Share this:ShareEmailPrintTweet