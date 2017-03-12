GRP-NDFP peace talks to resume in April

By JONAS ALPASAN

Bulatlat

MANILA – The Government of the Republic of the Philippines (GRP) and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) have agreed to continue the formal peace talks in a joint statement they issued Mar. 11 (at dawn, Mar. 12 Philippine time) in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

The two parties held informal talks on Mar. 10 to 11, with the Royal Norwegian Government acting as host and third party facilitator.

The GRP and the NDFP have also agreed to forge an interim bilateral ceasefire, but only after issues and concerns raised by both parties during their six-month unilateral ceasefire, which was terminated shortly after the third round of talks earlier this year.

In the meantime, parties agree to reinstate their unilateral ceasefire in time for the third round of formal peace talks in the first week of April.

The latest development comes amid statements by President Duterte who has been on a war footing, following the deaths of government troops in successful tactical operations by the New People’s Army (NPA).

Three days ago, Duterte reiterated an all-out war against the New People’s Army and gave the AFP marching orders to “drop bombs,” and “flatten the hills,” following the NPA ambush in Bansalan where four policemen died. The NPA, for its part, said it was a successful tactical operation against the police personnel, who retaliated with “numerous return of fire” for at least 10 minutes.

In February, the Communist Party of the Philippines terminated their unilateral ceasefire following the encroachment of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in communities in the guise of a “peace and development” operation. This was consequently followed by Duterte’s termination of the GRP’s ceasefire and declaration of an all-out war against the New People’s Army and the re-arrest of freed NDFP consultants.

Safety of freed NDFP consultants

In the joint statement, the GRP committed to release NDFP peace consultant Ariel Arbitratrio, who was arrested in Davao City, shortly after the termination of the unilateral ceasefire and ensured the safety and liberty of other NDFP peace consultants who were released from detention to participate in the peace talks, in accordance with the reactivated Joint Agreement on Safety and Immunity Guarantees (Jasig).

Jasig provides protection from arrest, surveillance and other forms of harassment for members and consultants participating in the talks.

According to the joint statement, the GRP committed to take “necessary measures including the extension or reinstatement of their bail, as the case may be, and other legal remedies to enable their (NDFP peace consultants’) free and unhindered movement.”

The GRP also gave commitment that the four remaining detained peace consultants will be able to participate in the fourth round of talks, as well as for the release of 19 political prisoners based on humanitarian grounds. This was a reiteration of their commitment in the Rome Joint Statement dated Jan. 25.

Representatives of the GRP and the NDFP are scheduled to deposit for safekeeping the reconstituted list and pictures of Jasig holders of NDFP documents of identification on Mar. 14.

The fourth and fifth rounds of formal talks are slated in April and June, respectively.