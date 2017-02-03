Appeals for aid for injured youth leader

Marjohara Tucay of Kabataan Partylist was seriously injured in a car accident on Jan. 31 in Suralah, South Cotabato province.

By BULATLAT

MANILA — Kabataan Partylist (KPL) is calling for support and prayers for the quick recovery of its national president Marjohara Tucay who was seriously injured in a car accident on Jan. 31 in Suralah, South Cotabato province.

Tucay was a speaker in the College Editors Guild of the Philippines (CEGP) Mindanao-wide student press convention on Jan. 30. Kabataan Partylist Rep. Sarah Elago said they have yet to get a full account of the accident as the driver was still in shock.

Tucay underwent operation after suffering from hemorrhage in the left and right sides of his brain. He is currently recuperating at the Dr. Arturo Pingoy Memorial Hospital in South Cotabato.

The KPL Feb. 2 bulletin said that Tucay continues to show positive signs of recovery but remains under observation. On Feb. 1, he was able to recognize Elago when he regained consciousness. Elago said five specialists — a pulmonologist, an otolaryngologist, a neurologist, a surgeon, and an anesthesiologist, are managing his case.

Tucay was a former editor-in-chief of University of the Philippines-Diliman’s student publication, Philippine Collegian. In 2011, he shot to fame as the “heckler” who protested at the forum with then visiting US Secretary of State Hilary Clinton.

KPL also appeals for financial support for his hospital expenses.

For donations: contact Adrian at 09162266436

For cash donations, you may deposit at the following:

3125 0119 09. Sarah Jane I. Elago, Landbank.

4439 1512 48, Marian Rose P. Uichanco, BPI

446 009 8647, Charina A. Claustro, BDO