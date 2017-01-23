Reds support peace talks

0 Comment

DSC_1766

MANILA — Members of underground organizations under the National Democratic Front of the Philippines held a lightning rally this morning in Cubao, Quezon City in support of the ongoing peace talks between the government and the NDFP.

Photo by Loi Manalansan / Bulatlat
Photo by Loi Manalansan / Bulatlat

DSC_1797

In a statement, the NDFP-Metro Manila welcomed the third round of talks between the two parties as socioeconomic reforms form part of the agenda in Rome, Italy. The GRP and NDFP peace panels have started talks since Jan. 19 and is expected to end on Jan. 25.

DSC_1831

DSC_1786

At the same time, the NDFP Metro-Manila criticized the violations of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to the GRP’s unilateral ceasefire. The group said the new counterinsurgency program of the Duterte administration, Oplan Kapayapaan, is as “deceptive and anti-people as the previous Oplan Bayanhan of the Aquino administration.”

The NDFP-Metro Manila noted that two activists were killed while the peace talks is ongoing.
(Photo by Loi Manalansan/Bulatlat) (Photo by Loi Manalansan/Bulatlat)[/caption]
By BULATLAT
Photos by LOI MANALANSAN

Share This Post

You might also like:

Post Comment