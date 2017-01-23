Reds support peace talks

MANILA — Members of underground organizations under the National Democratic Front of the Philippines held a lightning rally this morning in Cubao, Quezon City in support of the ongoing peace talks between the government and the NDFP.

In a statement, the NDFP-Metro Manila welcomed the third round of talks between the two parties as socioeconomic reforms form part of the agenda in Rome, Italy. The GRP and NDFP peace panels have started talks since Jan. 19 and is expected to end on Jan. 25.

At the same time, the NDFP Metro-Manila criticized the violations of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to the GRP’s unilateral ceasefire. The group said the new counterinsurgency program of the Duterte administration, Oplan Kapayapaan, is as “deceptive and anti-people as the previous Oplan Bayanhan of the Aquino administration.”

The NDFP-Metro Manila noted that two activists were killed while the peace talks is ongoing.

(Photo by Loi Manalansan/Bulatlat)[/caption]

By BULATLAT

Photos by LOI MANALANSAN