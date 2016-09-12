Velosos in shock over reported Duterte’s nod for Mary Jane’s execution



By JANESS ANN J. ELLAO

Bulatlat

MANILA — The family of a Filipina in deathrow in Indonesia is shocked over media reports that President Duterte had given a go-signal to have her executed.

“Migrante and the Veloso family are in shock over the news coming from Jakarta. We demand an immediate explanation from President Duterte and Secretary Yasay, both duty-bound to defend the rights of Filipinos overseas, especially drug trafficking victims like Mary Jane,” said Migrante International chairperson Garry Martinez.

Indonesian president Jokowi Widodo and Duterte met recently during the ASEAN conference in Laos.

Before leaving for Laos, Duterte said he would plead to Widodo to grant Mary Jane clemency. But should it fall on deaf ears, he said he would yield to the Indonesian justice system.

A Jakarta Post news story said Widodo was quoted by Antara News Agency as saying that he had explained to Duterte that Mary Jane was found carrying 2.6 kilograms of heroin.

“President Duterte has given the go-ahead to proceed with the execution,” Jokowi said in the news report.

Mary Jane and her family’s private prosecutors from the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers have declined to comment until they receive “A1 confirmation.”

The Filipina on deathrow was scheduled for execution last year. But it was stayed at the eleventh hour to pave way for the legal proceedings in the country.

Mary Jane’s recruiters live-in partners Maria Kristina Sergio and Julius Lacanilao are facing charges before a Nueva Ecija court.

Despite strong opposition from her recruiters’ lawyers, Mary Jane is set to provide her testimony through a written deposition. This would be the first time that Mary Jane would be able to provide her testimony, which was not possible with the Indonesian criminal process.