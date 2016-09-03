Tiamzons condemn Davao blast

By RONALYN V. OLEA

MANILA — National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) consultants Benito Tiamzon and Wilma Austria condemn what they called as “teroristing bombing” in Davao City.

An explosion rocked the busy night market along Roxas street around 10:00 in the evening Friday, September 2. Officials have confirmed that at least 10 died on the spot, while at least 24 are wounded after the explosion. Two more died in the hospital.

In a press conference upon their arrival at Ninoy Aquino International Airport, the Tiamzons expressed condolonces to the victims of the Davao blast and their families.

Asked about their reaction on President Rodrigo Duterte’s declaration of state of lawlessness in Mindanao, Benito Tiamzon said they prefer to know the details of the declaration first before issuing any statement.

Benito quickly added however that the rights of civilians should be respected.