Blast kills at least 12 in Davao’s night market

By DAVAO TODAY

DAVAO CITY — It is a sad day for the city after an explosion rocked the busy night market along Roxas street around 10:00 in the evening Friday, September 2.

Families grieve as they identify their kins killed in the blast. Officials have confirmed that at least 10 died on the spot, while at least 24 are wounded after the explosion. Two more died in the hospital.

Meanwhile, local radio station Radyo ni Juan Network reported that as of 12:50am the official data of the Southern Philippines Medical Center shows 31 were admitted, two of them died.

Seven of the patients are in the operating room, 14 sustained minor injuries while eight more are under observation.

SPMC Director Leopoldo Vega in a briefing said cases are mostly from “multiple shrapnel injuries.”

Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte said five males and five females, who died on the spot.

He said investigators are still identifying the cause of the explosion.

“We still cannot identify what really caused the explosion but initially I was told, on my way here, that it was caused by an LPG (liquefied petroleum gas tank). We still have to confirm that,” Duterte told reporters.

Witnesses said the explosion happened in the area near the massage therapists, located between the food items and non-food items of the night market.

Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella who is in Davao said “while no one has yet claimed responsibility, it is best that the populace refrain from reckless speculation and avoid crowded places.”

Davao City Police Office spokesperson Senior Inspector Catherine Dela Rey said that the Roxas night market will be closed until further notice.

Meanwhile, the Vice Mayor revealed that two days before the incident, he received an unconfirmed threat against Davao and General Santos City.

“It’s a sad day for Davao and for the Philippines,” Duterte added.

“Let us pray for the victims of this unfortunate incident, especially for those who died. Let us pray for those who are being treated in different hospitals and pray for their quick recovery,” he said.(With a report from Maria Patricia C. Borromeo/davaotoday.com)

[Update: As of 8:00 am of Sept. 3, 2016, reports say the number of confirmed dead has risen to 14, the number of injured to 70.]