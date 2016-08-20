For peace | GRP reciprocates, declares indefinite ceasefire

By RONALYN V. OLEA

Bulatlat

MANILA — The Duterte administration has reciprocated the unilateral seven-day ceasefire declared by the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and the New People’s Army (NPA).

Presidential Peace Adviser Jesus Dureza announced that President Rodrigo Duterte has restored the effects of unilateral ceasefire with the CPP, NPA and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP). Dureza said the ceasefire will take effect starting midnight of August 21 and will last “for as along as necessary to bring peace in the land and also in order to provide an enabling environment for the success of peace negotiations.”

Formal peace talks between government and the NDFP will start Aug. 22 in Oslo, Norway.

During his first State of the Nation Address, Duterte declared unilateral ceasefire, which he lifted after six days.

Dureza said the operational guidelines for the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine National Police and other state security forces are restored.

“Our citizens deserve no less. They wish to live peaceful lives bereft of the costs and tragic consequences of armed conflict and violence,” Dureza said in a statement released to the media.

This week, 19 detained peace consultants of the NDFP have been released on bail.

As acts of goodwill, the NDFP also announced it would release eight policemen in NPA custody.