You might also like:

2 Comments - Write a Comment

  1. · Edit

    Idagdag mo na rin sa drawing, the system of greed (capitalism) seeking relief from Drug Trade. in the form of capital infusion, puting purchasing power in the hands of consumers.

    Reply
  2. · Edit

    Kulang pa ang drawing mo. How about , the role of crisis in the financial system . ballooning unpaid debts, worthless assets(mortgages) . see ibon .org. for facts and figures.

    Reply

Post Comment